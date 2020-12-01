MACALPINE, Wayne Kenneth It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Kenneth MacAlpine, 82 of Oakville, Ontario on November 26, 2020. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his partner Stellina Bourke, his dear brother Glenn and sister-in-law Claire, his children Kim White (Tom), Brian MacAlpine (Christine), Kevin MacAlpine (Janet), Stellina's children Christine Lewis (Paul), Rob Bourke (Linda), David Bourke (Cindy) and Leslie Gorman (Patrick). Devoted Grampa/Poppa/Bubba to Anderson, Elliot (Eliza) and Liam White, Kaitlyn MacAlpine, Connor, Mara and Jack MacAlpine, Sidney and Riley Lewis, Thomas Bourke, Luke and Chase Bourke and Eddie, Matthew, and Charlie Gorman. Amazing Uncle Weiner to Allison and Karen Rothmel and Cameron, Mark and Andrew MacAlpine, Walter and Bob Duhamel and Kelly Fournier. Devoted husband of Claudia MacAlpine for 29 years and sister-in-law to Josephine. He was born in Winnipeg and raised in Kirkland Lake, ON, but moved to Toronto in his early twenties. Poor vision would scuttle his true dream of flying so he went to work in the airline industry having a long and successful career, retiring from Japan Airlines in 2001 having forged lifelong relationships with many colleagues throughout the world. We are grateful for sushi in Toronto and Wayne had a hand making this possible! He loved to travel visiting far flung locales for both business and pleasure, cherishing hockey road trips such as the Canada Russia Series in Moscow, many NHL games throughout North America and NCAA, GTHL and Oakville Minor Hockey games to watch his grandchildren in action. Wayne loved his connection to the North. In the early 1970's he founded the X-Kirkland Lake Hockey Club. This very talented and successful team, all with connections to Kirkland Lake played in hundreds of tournaments locally and around the world. On top of fun, the team also raised money for many good causes throughout the years. Most have hung up their skates, but they still meet regularly for monthly luncheons. Their last (pre-COVID) Christmas lunch had over 100 attendees – incredible! He marveled in the individual pursuits of his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, taking photos and posing in many of them, often on his tippy toes. Always positive, Wayne was a genuinely kind and nice person, a quality much needed in todays world. He decided to be joyful, having a full life. He loved his family and his many, many friends who all adored him back. He loved a party! Wayne loved people and people loved him back. He will join his parents Kenneth and Marie MacAlpine, his big sister Elizabeth Rothmel, his niece Glenda MacAlpine-Henniger, and nephews Donald and Robert Rothmel and watch over us. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer Society through Acclaim Health via interland3.donorperfect.net
or H.O.L.D., 96 Sherwood Dr., Brantford, ON N3T 1N7, 519-753-5529 (dedicated people who cared for Wayne's nephew Bobby for close to 30 years). Because of his love for us all, there will be no funeral at this time, but we will have a celebration of his love when it is safe to do so as per his wishes.