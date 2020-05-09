WAYNE LAVERNE CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, WAYNE LAVERNE Passed away peacefully at Mississauga Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in his 81st year. He is survived and sadly missed by his wife, Shirley, of 52 years, his brother, Al, sister-in-law, Gladys (Brandt), several nieces and nephews. Father of Darlene, Nancy (Hopcraft), step-father to Lorie, Dawn (Walmsley) and son-in-law, Paul. Predeceased by son-in-law, Ray, step-son, Raymond, and brother, Craig. Proud grandfather of Derek, Brandon, Michelle and Greg (Burwash), Sarah, Nathaniel, Megan, Jessica and Zak (Rose), Alexandra, and Justin. Great-grandfather of Caidence, Jaxson, Isabella and Ryker. Wayne will be sadly missed, by his family, and friends. Family is grateful, to Health Care staff, at Mississauga Hospital. A celebration will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please raise a glass of Gibson's Finest, and remember the many great times, stories, and laughs that you shared with Wayne. Donations are not necessary, given the times. A donation to your local food bank, or similar charity, would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
