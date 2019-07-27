Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE McKINNON. View Sign Obituary

McKINNON, WAYNE Cape Breton Red 1947 - 2019 Died suddenly at St. Michael's Hospital on Canada Day in his 72nd year. Wayne, also known as Cape Breton Red, did everything in his own way, and on his own terms and was a well known character on the streets of Toronto, engaging everyone from multiple Mayors, to the homeless of our city and just about everyone else in between. Both religious and spiritual in his later years, Wayne was guided by a higher power and helped many people in his lifetime. Predeceased by his mother Sarah Currie McKinnon, and his beloved brothers John and Lyold, he is survived by his two youngest brothers "Miracle" Mike McKinnon and Bill Heffernan. Wayne is also remembered by his nephews and niece, sister-in-law and aunts, and dozens of cousins. He will always be remembered for his pool shooting skills, hustling and unorthodox, active street presence. A memorial celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Thursday, August 8th, at 7 p.m. in the Toronto Chinese Baptist Church Hall at 72 Beverly Street, Toronto. All are welcome.

