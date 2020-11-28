O'CONNOR, Wayne Miles "Eoghan Ó Conchobhair" Peacefully, with his family by his side on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Dora (née Seaver). Loving father of Andrew (Hong "Shirley" Li) and Edmund (Marina Steele). Proud grandfather of Brendan, Joseph, Bronwyn and Peiyi. Son of the late Daniel and Lillian. Dear brother of Brian (Cathy) and predeceased by brothers Michael and Daniel. A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute, the Ottawa Hospital Foundation – the Cancer Clinic at the General Campus or to the Bruyère Foundation – Bruyère Hospice appreciated. Slán go fóill Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca
