1/1
Wayne Miles O'CONNOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'CONNOR, Wayne Miles "Eoghan Ó Conchobhair" Peacefully, with his family by his side on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Dora (née Seaver). Loving father of Andrew (Hong "Shirley" Li) and Edmund (Marina Steele). Proud grandfather of Brendan, Joseph, Bronwyn and Peiyi. Son of the late Daniel and Lillian. Dear brother of Brian (Cathy) and predeceased by brothers Michael and Daniel. A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute, the Ottawa Hospital Foundation – the Cancer Clinic at the General Campus or to the Bruyère Foundation – Bruyère Hospice appreciated. Slán go fóill Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved