BINGHAM, WAYNE MITCHELL April 19, 1956 – February 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Cherished husband of Ya Lin and predeceased by his wife Diane. Loving and devoted father to Lisa (Andrew) and Mark and the most adoring papa to his "grandbabies" Matthew, Leah and Jack. Dear son of James and Donna Bingham (predeceased) and brother to Reid (Monika). Wayne will be fondly remembered by his extended family (the Desjardins) and his many friends and colleagues. Wayne was a well-respected Senior Financial Executive in the business community for many years and taught us all the value of hard work. His favourite moments during his short retirement were spending time with his family in his backyard enjoying each moment of every day. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed but his bright, shining light will forever live on in our hearts. Some days are diamonds and some days are stones; but every day with you was always a diamond. Burial service to be held in the Spring (Sudbury) and a Celebration of Wayne's Life for all family, friends and colleagues will be held in late Spring (Newmarket). Contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to , www.cancer.ca or Diabetes Canada, www.diabetes.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020