WAYNE NELSON

NELSON, WAYNE (Retired Toronto Transit Commission) Passed away suddenly at home on June 10, 2020. Beloved brother of Lynne (the late Clay Ralph) and Lee (Robert Armsden) and uncle to Shannon and Brad (Tara). Wayne was an avid traveler, reader, fan of magic and chess player; even teaching his fellow TTC drivers how to play. Wayne also loved to gamble and travelled to many out of town casinos. A private service was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Wayne's memory, to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or First Book of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
