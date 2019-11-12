WOOD, WAYNE 1951 -2019 Wayne Wood, of Moncton and formerly of Riverview, NB passed away peacefully at The Moncton Hospital on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in North York, ON, he was the son of Mildred (Burling) and the late David B. Wood. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at Cobb's Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 330 Whitepine Rd., Riverview (506- 869-2007), on Wednesday from 2 – 4 and 6-8 p.m., with a service celebrating his life to take place from St. Paul's United Church, 404 Cleveland Ave., Riverview, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Steve Berube officiating. Donations to PRO Kids would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences can be made and can be viewed at www.cobbsfuneralhome.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2019