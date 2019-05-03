Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYSON "SONNY" CHOY. View Sign Obituary

CHOY, WAYSON "SONNY" Always our drama queen, Wayson couldn't have scripted a more mundane exit: -- peacefully and painlessly at home on Sunday morning, April 27, 2019, while reading his morning paper – one week after his 80th birthday. From his early childhood in Vancouver to his final days in Toronto, Sonny was a ferocious protester for human rights and advocate of the arts. Everyone who knew him, as a reader, as a student or, especially, as a friend, was enriched by his gentleness, his generosity, his wit, his love and his sensitivity. We are diminished by his absence and we miss him greatly. A graduate of the University of British Columbia, a protege and long-time friend of Earl Birney, Wayson hitch-hiked east to Ottawa protesting the treatment of Canada's Asian community during WWII, and settled in Toronto to become a renowned writer and teacher. After working as a law clerk and PR writer, Wayson got his teaching certificate in 1964 and began a 40-year career in teaching when he was hired to teach English Literature at Durham District High School. In 1965, he returned to Toronto to teach in Burnhamthorpe Collegiate Institute, and in 1967, his department head asked him to join him to set up the English Literature and Writing programs at the newly-opened Humber College of Applied Arts & Technology. Over the following 35 years, Wayson received numerous awards for both his teaching and for his writing, publishing 4 best-selling novels/ memoirs: The Jade Peony, Paper Shadows, All That Matters and Not Yet. In 2006, he became a member of the Order of Canada. After retiring from teaching, Wayson continued to write and accept invitations as a guest speaker across the country. Interviewers on radio and TV marveled at his wit and perceptions. A whole generation of Asian-Canadian writers has been inspired and encouraged by his numerous successes and his unflagging demand that people be judged by how they are, not who they are. Wayson leaves behind cousins Jim, Vanessa (Geary) and Wayson Lowe, Janet (Dave) Tamara, Nathan, and Aleisha Seggie, Jeff Lowe (Lanny Cambbell), Solahn Lim, Terry |Lim (Rhys Harrison), Brianna Amore, and Tayce Lim (Larry Lauzon), as well as his two adopted families: Marie, Karl, and Kate (Bjorn) Schweishelm; and Jean, Gary, Tosh, Gary (Judy), Mitchell, and Kristen Noseworthy; his life-long friends Alice (Jake – deceased), Julie and Michael Zilber – and, of course, the thousands of readers, students and friends whose life he touched so profoundly At his request, Wayson's remains will be cremated and his ashes interred with his fourth child, Buffy, his beloved Lhasa Apso, at a private, celebratory memorium in July.

