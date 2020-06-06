WILLIAMS, WELLINGTON "Wellie" Wellington, age 69, died peacefully in Hollywood, Florida on May 24, 2020. He was born in Sav-La-Mar, Jamaica on March 16, 1951. Wellie graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in 1974 with a Business Administration degree. He had three children with his former wife, Michelle Williams from 1976-1986. The family relocated from Toronto, Canada to South Florida in 1991. Wellie was the owner and president of Excel Rent-A-Car in Miami, Florida from 1996 until his retirement in 2016. Wellie is survived by his children, Simone and Courtney Krasnor-Williams and Jonathan and Lisa Williams; grandchildren, Margot, Meryl and Ryan Krasnor-Williams and Jonathan Williams Jr.; and brothers David and Anthony Williams. He was preceded in death by son, Ryan Williams and parents, Joyce and Vincent Williams. His children and grandchildren remember him as a compassionate, generous, and charismatic father and "Gung Gung" who encouraged them to enjoy life and pursue their dreams. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Davie, Florida with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Humane Society of Broward County at 2070 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. Condolences can be sent to https://bit.ly/2XSC3yx
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.