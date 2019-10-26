Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Ann HOBSON. View Sign Obituary

HOBSON, Wendy Ann February 17, 1953 - October 20, 2019 It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving sister, best friend and special aunt who passed away peacefully at Micheal Garron. Hospital with family by her side. Sadly missed by her sister, Sharon and husband Ron Elliott, nephews, Andrew and Aron Elliott, niece Nicole (Elliott) and her husband Nick Nicoloff, longtime friend since high school Debbie Fromm and her husband Bill from Australia. Aunt Pat and Aunt Yvonne and cousins and their families from Sauble Beach, cousins from Burlington and British Columbia, Aunt Shirley and her family from Toronto and friends and colleagues from S.R.T. Med Staff. Predeceased by her husband Dave (2015), and her beloved and cherished pets Sandy and Ginger, also her parents, June (1994) and Bill (1979) Hobson. Wendy graduated from Osler School of Nursing in 1974 and worked for many years at St. Margaret's Hospital and eventually working in Human Resources for S.R.T. Med Staff. Wendy enjoyed travelling, often to Florida, skiing in BC and even tried camping in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Growing up, she would spend her summers at Sauble Beach with family, grandparents and cousins, but most importantly she loved spending time with her niece and nephews, sister and her husband at home or at their cottage in Bracebridge, Muskoka. Wendy was kind, generous and loveable and always had a good sense of humour. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Micheal Garron Hospital, many thanks to Jubin, Krystal and Robin from Neighbourhood Link for their care and support over the years, PSWs from VHA for their kindness and most recently to Joy and Tashana from the Re-Integration Care Units - 11 Coatsworth Cres., where she got great care and support. Let us find comfort in knowing that Wendy is at peace and with her husband, Dave and her two furry babies and mommy to Sandy and Ginger. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Respecting Wendy's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place.

