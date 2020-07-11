DYER, WENDY (nee DODD) Wendy Dyer passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. A kind, giving woman, a consummate hostess, a giver of sage advice, the ultimate sender of cards for every occasion and a supportive friend to many. As Wendy loved children, she chose a career as a teacher. Helping young children discover a passion for learning was her joy in life. She remained active in retirement, however the loss of Doug, her husband of almost 50 years, was a blow. Her grieving family takes some comfort in knowing that Doug and Wendy are together again. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Ed) and Kyla; grandchildren, Rachel and Jason (Chelsea, Ariel and Emilie) and sister Catherine (Alan, Brittany and Patrick). Donations in Wendy's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.