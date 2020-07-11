1/1
WENDY DYER
DYER, WENDY (nee DODD) Wendy Dyer passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. A kind, giving woman, a consummate hostess, a giver of sage advice, the ultimate sender of cards for every occasion and a supportive friend to many. As Wendy loved children, she chose a career as a teacher. Helping young children discover a passion for learning was her joy in life. She remained active in retirement, however the loss of Doug, her husband of almost 50 years, was a blow. Her grieving family takes some comfort in knowing that Doug and Wendy are together again. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Ed) and Kyla; grandchildren, Rachel and Jason (Chelsea, Ariel and Emilie) and sister Catherine (Alan, Brittany and Patrick). Donations in Wendy's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
