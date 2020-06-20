WENDY E. V. TANNER
TANNER, WENDY E. V. It is with great sadness in our hearts, but wonderful memories, we announce the passing of Wendy Elizabeth Vesper Tanner, 67, on June 2, 2020, in hospital in Toronto. A beloved daughter and sister, she was predeceased by her mother Gladys and father Kenneth and is survived by her brothers, Brian and Andrew, plus numerous other relatives in the UK, Australia and India. Wendy had a successful career as a trainer and educator, but always had time for family and friends and established lasting relationships in Toronto and Montreal. She was loving, perspicacious, strong, creative, conscientious, compassionate and fun. Wendy was passionate about social justice. Donations made in her memory to any charities which support building a better world, would warm her heart. Wendy also liked to support local charities, so choosing an organization in your community would be something she would appreciate. It was Wendy's wish that a celebration of her life be held when we can once again gather together in person. A time for us to share memories, raise a glass, eat some chocolate and lift our voices in song. Her memory will forever be cherished by all of her relatives and friends.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
