SOMMERVILLE, WENDY JOY GARWOOD May 21, 1933 – January 27, 2020 As I begin to compose this in the autumn of 2018, I have no idea what ending date will be printed above. Whenever it may turn out to be, I had always enjoyed my life to the full – up until I lost my one true love, Jim Doris, on August 24, 2018. Although sadly my ability to run is now long gone, from the moment I was able to walk, I ran. Old movies give proof to this. My favourite sports always involved running in one form or another. Was I flying along the ground so that death couldn't catch up to me like Peter Pan, or simply to cover as much ground as I could in the time allotted to me? Perhaps because I was a May baby, I used to find joy in so many things over the years: my children and grandchildren, the boundless beauties of the natural world. I was indeed fortunate to grow up surrounded by parents (Helene Pearson and Keith Garwood), grandparents, other relatives and my sister, Anne, all of whom encouraged and appreciated my sense of joy, creativity and imagination. I also feel privileged to have earned so many long-standing friendships over the years. I have always tried to maintain a happy outlook on life – with two tragic exceptions – the loss that has haunted my heart since my treasured daughter, Robyn's life ended in her 28th year in 1992. Unaccountably, aside from the comfort given by Jim, my family, neighbours and friends, I was rescued from the dark depths of that despair by a loyal Husky dog who forced me out into the light of day, and by a Blue Jays baseball team that called out for my cheering attention. The second was the passing of Jim. I guess I always assumed, being "the older woman" that I would go first, or we would somehow ideally go together. That was not to be. I leave only two suggestions behind for my descendants and for anyone reading this. I've found them both to work for me. No matter how you yourself are feeling, if possible each day, try to say or do one nice thing for a stranger – a smile, a compliment, a helping hand. It usually spreads. The second I learned from a song that touched me with the words – "If you get the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance." My mother gave me a small framed poem when I was newly wed. The title was a simple "Song" and she had printed it in ink over a watercolour she had painted of a field stretching into the distance, a birch tree in the foreground, birds and a new moon in the sky. It read: Paintbrush or pencil, what does it matter? Sunsets, sonatas, or good cake batter. Dust mops, or moonlight, a baby's hand clinging. Life is a song to the singing. I like to think that summed up most of my life quite nicely. Fortunately or unfortunately, no one can foretell how and when they'll leave this remarkable world. My ideal way at the end would be to have Marc and Keith on either side, holding my hands, Jamie performing marvelous music on whatever instrument he's currently playing and Tom making me laugh with a final joke. I had hoped that my dear partner, the great love of my life, Jim Doris, would have concluded on the piano playing one of our many co-written songs, the very prophetic "I can close my eyes". No tearful memorials please. Instead, treat yourself or someone else to a bouquet of flowers. Perhaps there'll be a happy party – like the grand surprise one Jim gave for me in 1998. My perfect heaven would be to relive some of the thousands of memorable moments I've experienced over the years: times with family and friends; with my five children when they were young, laughter-filled and carefree; spectacular sunsets and sunrises; and finally, walking on the sand, hand in hand with Jim beside the turquoise waters of Half Moon Bay in Antigua: all those instances when one says, "I'd like to capture this forever". "I hope you dance"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020