Service Information Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre 1591 Elgin Mills Road East Richmond Hill , ON L4S 1M9 (905)-737-1720 Memorial Gathering 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre 1591 Elgin Mills Road East Richmond Hill , ON L4S 1M9 Obituary

ORFANAKOS, Wendy Joy (nee EDWARDS) Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Wendy's memory is carried on by her husband and partner of 48 years, Jimmy, their son Adam and his wife Kathryn, their daughter Amy and her husband Paul, and three beautiful grandchildren Alyson, Walter and Grayson. Born in New Liskeard, Ontario on July 18, 1950, Wendy was an extraordinarily strong, inspirational and resilient woman who will be remembered as a cherished and loving wife, mother, yiayia, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. Wendy had many joys in her life. During the spring and summer months you would often find her in her yard with her hands in the dirt. Her passion for gardening was evident to anyone who had the pleasure of seeing her yard. Having owned and operated a women's clothing and collectibles consignment store (2nd Avenue) for many years, Wendy was one-of-a-kind in her ability to spend countless hours perusing garage sales, antique and second-hand stores, in search of the next knick knack or great find. Her sense of style was unique, beautiful and never went unnoticed. She was selfless with her time and ideas whenever the home of a family member or friend needed to be decorated or a garden needed tending to. Be it with furniture, art or plants, she had the special ability to turn any house into a into a warm and comforting space. But above all, her favourite thing was simply to be with those she loved. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or a commemorative tree can be planted in Wendy's honour.



