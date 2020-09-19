Wendy LAWTON

LAWTON, Wendy (nee Brewer) July 7, 1946 - September 13, 2020 Peacefully on September 13, 2020 in Bracebridge, in her 75th year. Wendy was born in Toronto on July 7, 1946, the youngest of seven children. She became a teacher and in 1974 married Dave Lawton. They lived in Toronto, then Washago and finally Bracebridge, where they taught with the Muskoka Board. Wendy rose to become school principal, retiring in 1998. Wendy is survived by Dave, her brother Bill (Vera), her "sister" niece Cathy Scott, nephew Bill Harman and many other nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Wendy may be made at Pinegrove Fellowship Church or the Bracebridge SPCA. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com