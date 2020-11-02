FORTH, WENDY LEE (nee MARKLE) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wendy, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 68. Predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Walter. Beloved mother to Angela, Nicole (Cameron) and Robby (Jennifer). Cherished Nana to Charles, Nathan and Hailey. Wendy will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her. Cremation to take place with a Celebration of Life to be planned in the future. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.