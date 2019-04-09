WHITEHEAD, Wendy May Peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Scarborough Centenary Hospital, in her 84th year. Wendy, loving wife to the late John. Loved mother to Linda (Dave) and Sandra (Alan). Sister of Ruth and sister-in-law, Jean. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Elizabeth, Victoria, Kristen, Abbigail and Andrew. Friends will be received at the Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Ave. East (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Thursday, April 11, 2019, From 11:00 a.m. until time of service in the Ogden Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019