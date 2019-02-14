Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WENDY PAQUIN. View Sign

PAQUIN, WENDY It is with profound sadness the Ernst Family announces the passing of our beloved sister Wendy Paquin (Ernst) after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by the love of her family at her home in Eugene, Oregon in her 68th year. She was predeceased by her mother Vera, father Cedric (Ted) Ernst, brother Kerreigh Ernst and her husband Wylder Flett. She leaves behind sister-in-law Linda Ernst and siblings Wayne (Brenda) Ernst, Craig (Carla) Ernst, Ted (Judy) Ernst, Tina (Bob) Louttit, Mary-Anne (Jim) Kane, Monica Wardle, Joe Ernst, Tim (Christel) Ernst and her dear friend RoLayne Brock, nieces and nephews, Uncle Ray Roberts and cousins in England and Nova Scotia. Her positive outlook, caring way and unforgettable sense of humour left its mark on everyone she knew. This impact was felt especially in her last days as so many took the time to send their thoughts and prayers. She was a member of St. John's Drum Corps from 1967 to 1972. After moving to Montreal she became an instructor for Les Chatelaines. In 1976, she moved to Toronto and began instructing the Seneca Optimists. She moved to L.A. in 1979, where she lived for 38 years and was a personal bookkeeper and massage therapist. In 2007 she fulfilled a lifetime dream of marching with the Anaheim Kingsmen Alumni Corps performing at the Rose Bowl. Wendy moved to Eugene, Oregon in 2017. A celebration of Wendy's amazing life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 12 Catherine Ave., Brantford, ON from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Family would like to thank everyone that reached out to us during this very difficult time to offer love, support and kind words. Donations can be made in Wendy's name to your local Humane Society or the .

