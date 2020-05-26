WENG YUP "PETER" HOOI
HOOI, WENG YUP "PETER" Our beloved Weng Yup "Peter" Hooi left us peacefully on May 22, 2020. After a blessed and extraordinary life of 101 years, he joins his late wife of 70 years, Siew Yoke Thoe, in heaven. Peter emigrated from Malaysia to Toronto in 1976 and devoted each and every day to taking care of his three children and seven grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered for his quiet spirit and generosity; his love of children and food; his self-taught poetry and music-making; his letter-writing and journalling (in English and Chinese!); his razor-sharp memory; his fierce independence; and his tenacious home improvement projects. Missing him dearly are his three children - Wai Ming (John), Wai Chin (Paul), and Mun Cheoge (Miu May); his seven grandchildren - Christine (Anthony), Irene (Stephen), Pauline (Benjamin), Amy (Matthew), Lily, Julie, and Tony; and his seven great-grandchildren - Mia, Marcus, Adam, Benjamin, Madison, Damien, and Indie. A celebration of Peter's life will be held on May 28, 2020, for immediate family at Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough. Extended family and friends may join the ceremony online: arbormemorial.ca/ highland-scarborough In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Mon Sheong Long-Term Care Scarborough: monsheong.org

Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
