SALGE, Werner Otto Unexpectedly, at home, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Pauline for 60 years. Devoted father of Derek and his wife Kathy. He will also be missed by his Aunt Dorothea and her family. Also, he was a member of the Zetland Masonic Lodge and was Worshipful Master in 1980 and 1984. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy), on Friday, November 1st, from 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019