LAWLER, WESLEY EARLE Passed away with family by his side on February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Blanche (nee Walker) and loving father to Douglas and his wife Joy and Margaret and her husband Francis O'Connor. Dear grandfather of Ciara O'Connor. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception, 1 Highland Drive, Flesherton. Funeral Service from the chapel on Sunday at 2 p.m. Brethren of Price Arthur Masonic Lodge #333 are called to assemble on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Brothers and sisters of the Order of the Eastern Star, Grey Chapter #170 are called to assemble at 1:45 p.m. Donations to Centre Grey Health Services Foundation or the charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and condolences available at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020