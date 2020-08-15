MISIASZEK, Wesley K. November 12, 1943 - August 11, 2020 Passed away at Royal Victoria Health Centre on August 11, 2020. Beloved father of Brian (Caroline), Brenda (Eric), Julie and Amy (Daniel). Grandfather of Lauren, Brodey, Josh, Todd, Abbey and Alex. Dear brother of Ted (Irene) and the late Chester Zdanowski. Also survived by Beverley, the mother of his children. Visitation to take place at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Due to Covid, a private family service will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com