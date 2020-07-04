SPURRELL, WESLEY VICTOR Wes passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital on Saturday June 27, 2020, at the age of 93. Loving husband of Joy Spurrell (nee Hyde) for 71 years. Cherished father of Joanne Inkster (Robin) and Mary-Lynn Honsinger (Kelvin). Devoted grandfather of Tyler Inkster (Kristen), Nathan Inkster (Renée), Kevin Inkster (Erin), Lauren Inkster, Meredith Vacca (Floriano), Rebecca Geisler (Justin) and Jordan Honsinger. Proud great-grandfather of 10 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joyce Feltmate (late Don), Marjorie Barnes (Don), late Howard Spurrell, Paul Spurrell (Winnie), Jean Rodgers and David Spurrell (Merlene). Wes will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. He was well known as an entrepreneur, owning and operating IGA stores in the London - St. Thomas area and Mr. Grocer in Leaside, Toronto. He was always active in his local church and in community endeavours. Wes leaves a legacy as a generous man with a worthy life purpose, making the most of every opportunity to invest in people and to encourage faith and optimism. Cremation will be followed by a Private Interment and a Celebration of Life, to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites charitable donations in memory of Wes to ERDO.ca
or Gideons.ca
