WODKIEWICZ, WIESLAW (NICKY) MACIEJ Nicky passed away peacefully at home, on the evening of May 20, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his father Henryk (victim of Katyn), mother Sabina, brother Jarek and sister Halina. Born in Mykanow, Poland, on August 2, 1926, he escaped during the war, whilst in the Polish underground army, and arrived in London, England. It was there he met his wife Edna, at a dance at the Hammersmith Palais, a popular London venue. After graduating the London School of Architecture, Nicky, Edna and their son Andrzej (Nicole) and daughter Dana (Peter), immigrated to Toronto, Canada. Daughter Lisa born later. Nicky was a member of the Ontario Association of Architects and practiced architecture in Ontario for almost 40 years. One of his most cherished achievements was the Polish Combatants Association (Polish Cultural Centre) building on Beverly Street in Toronto. This was an organization that he joined in 1958, holding titles including President and Vice President as well as being a Member of the Council of the Association. He was also instrumental in the installation of the Katyn Memorial situated along the Toronto waterfront, commemorating the 22,000 Polish officers and civilians executed in the Katyn Forest at the outset of WWII. Both projects executed selflessly for the good of the Association. Nicky was also an accomplished, self-taught musician enjoying playing the piano and mandolin. He also produced many beautiful, abstract paintings. Other passions include Premier League Soccer and every four years he virtually disappeared when the World Cup was being played. He also enjoyed his time at his cottage in the Kawarthas, where he would often be found in the later afternoon, playing a game of Solitaire, drink in hand, listening to classical music. A devoted husband and father, Nicky was also beloved Poppa to grandchildren Nicholas (Courtney), Andrew (Stephanie) and Alanna (Phil) and later great-grandchildren, River, Indie, Archer and Lennon. He was two months shy of his 94th birthday and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. When current conditions allow, a celebration of his life will be held with family and friends where we will be able to raise a glass in his honour with his favoured toast "Sto lat" One Hundred Years! We love you.



