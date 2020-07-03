1/1
Wilda G. STACEY
STACEY, Wilda G. Beloved wife of Murray for 66 wonderful years. Survived by her sons, Paul (Margaret), of Scarborough and Scott (Mairi), of Oshawa. Proud grandma of Meghan, Kyle, Michael, Will and Dan. Survived by sister, Muriel Gay. Wilda retired from GM office (1986) after 27 years of service. We spent many years at our cottage on Balsam Lake and 31 winters in Largo, Florida. We took trips to Europe, Greece, Hawaii, Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas, Mexico, and bus trips across the USA, Canada and five cruises. There will be a Graveside Service held at Groveside Cemetery, south of Brooklin on Hwy. #12, on July 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Centennial Albert United Church, in Wilda's honour would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa, (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Groveside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
