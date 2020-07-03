STACEY, Wilda G. Beloved wife of Murray for 66 wonderful years. Survived by her sons, Paul (Margaret), of Scarborough and Scott (Mairi), of Oshawa. Proud grandma of Meghan, Kyle, Michael, Will and Dan. Survived by sister, Muriel Gay. Wilda retired from GM office (1986) after 27 years of service. We spent many years at our cottage on Balsam Lake and 31 winters in Largo, Florida. We took trips to Europe, Greece, Hawaii, Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas, Mexico, and bus trips across the USA, Canada and five cruises. There will be a Graveside Service held at Groveside Cemetery, south of Brooklin on Hwy. #12, on July 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Centennial Albert United Church, in Wilda's honour would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa, (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com