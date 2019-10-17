WILF ARNOLD

ARNOLD, WILF Passed away unexpectedly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, on October 14, 2019, at the age of 78. Wilf, of Orillia, formerly of Toronto, husband of Jo-Anne (Campbell). Father of Erin Arnold (Dave Naylor) of Mississauga. Poppa of Carter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18th from 1-4 p.m., at Couchiching Golf Club, Orillia, with Words of Remembrance at 2:30 p.m. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019
