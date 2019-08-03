Wilf FLAGLER

Service Information
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON
L1T 2Z7
(905)-428-8488
Obituary

FLAGLER, Wilf After a courageous battle, Wilf passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 63, at the Sunnybrook Hospital with family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Christine and his cherished son Ben. Dear brother to Lynn (Dan) and Bob (Betty). Wilf will be fondly remembered by all his extended family, friends and his colleagues at the TDSB. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the Sunnybrook Hospital for their compassion. All are welcomed to attend a visitation on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax), 905-428-8488. Funeral service to be held in the chapel on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. A private family interment will be held. If desired, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019
