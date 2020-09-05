1/1
Wilfred Alan CAPLAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPLAN, Wilfred Alan Peacefully passed away, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 78, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty for 57 years. Loving father of Todd (Cathy), Laura (Rob Velletri) and the late Bradley. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Lanre), Tracey, Caitlin (Rob), Brittany (Mike), and proud great-grandfather of Emma and Lily. A private service for the family was held at Pine Hill Cemetery & Funeral Centre on August 30, 2020. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved