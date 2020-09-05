CAPLAN, Wilfred Alan Peacefully passed away, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 78, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty for 57 years. Loving father of Todd (Cathy), Laura (Rob Velletri) and the late Bradley. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Lanre), Tracey, Caitlin (Rob), Brittany (Mike), and proud great-grandfather of Emma and Lily. A private service for the family was held at Pine Hill Cemetery & Funeral Centre on August 30, 2020. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca