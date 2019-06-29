DELORY, WILFRED BERNARD "WILF" (WWII Veteran, 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion, Retired after 42 years service with Toronto Fire) Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 96th year. Predeceased by his first wife Theresa (1996). Beloved husband of Beverly (Gale nee Robinson). Loving father of Guy and his wife Deborah. Cherished grandfather of Neil (Andrea) and Nicole (Jeff Barbeau). Cookie Monster of Norah, Audrey and Victoria. Wilf will be missed by his brother Valentine, his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held at McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service and interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeridge Health Oshawa Palliative Care Unit or a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019