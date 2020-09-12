HEWITT, WILFRED BRETT October 13, 1945-August 28, 2020 Sadly, we announce the passing away of a loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling and friend to many. Born on Fogo Island, Newfoundland, he made his way to Toronto at age 17, to forge a new life. He ultimately met the love of his life at a Maritime club and they spent the next 52 years together. Wilf was a hard-worker who enjoyed watching sports, a lively debate, stocking up on necessities and great times at his trailer. Left behind are his many friends and family, notably, his wife Louise (nee Hutchings), of almost 52 years; daughters, Debbie (Wayne) and Sharon (Lenny); granddaughter London; remaining siblings, Eileen (Nehemiah) and Aaron (Diane); niece Anne; and his present and past furry friends, Mitsy, Joey, Star, Clyde, Natis, Spurby, Junior, Bam Bam and Noah. A service has already been held to honour his memory.