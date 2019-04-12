Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred Cecil YORK. View Sign

YORK, Wilfred Cecil September 4, 1944 - April 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 74 with family by his side. Loving Father to Wendy (Chris). Dear friend and companion to Marilyn York. Adored Grandpa to Brayden, and Shayne. Beloved brother to Joey (Anita), Harold (Sherri), Randy (Karen) and Sandy. Will be missed by his nieces and nephews; Kalic (Olive), Chris, Cassandra, George, Daner, Gerald, Dallis (Erin), Brandon (Preeti), Shontelle, Marco, Chandra (Rick), Ryan (Lee Ann), and Aaron (Nadine). Dear brother-in-law to Mary Ann. Predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Mary Margaret, Sister Sharon, and Brothers Wayne (Karen) and Gerald. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

625 Birchmount Road

Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1

