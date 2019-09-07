TOMKINSON, WILFRED EDWARD (ED) At St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph, peacefully and surrounded by family on August 26, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in Montreal, Retired CEO Digitec Telecom, and former employee of Northern Telecom and Bell Canada, Ed served with R.C.C.S (signals) 1950-1953. In October 1954, Ed married the late Mary Bernice Firlotte of Jacquet River, NB and together raised two daughters: Katherine Lynn Tomkinson of Guelph, ON, and Paula Jane Billingham of Minneapolis, MN, and two sons Donald Gordon Tomkinson and Edward Todd Tomkinson of Toronto, ON. Ed had one granddaughter: Jessica Reed of Guelph, ON. Ed remarried Renate Witor in 1986. He will be missed by many family and friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Joseph's. Donations may be made in memory of Ed to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation in Guelph. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donation cards available online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019