Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILFRED EDWARD (ED) TOMKINSON. View Sign Obituary

TOMKINSON, WILFRED EDWARD (ED) At St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph, peacefully and surrounded by family on August 26, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in Montreal, Retired CEO Digitec Telecom, and former employee of Northern Telecom and Bell Canada, Ed served with R.C.C.S (signals) 1950-1953. In October 1954, Ed married the late Mary Bernice Firlotte of Jacquet River, NB and together raised two daughters: Katherine Lynn Tomkinson of Guelph, ON, and Paula Jane Billingham of Minneapolis, MN, and two sons Donald Gordon Tomkinson and Edward Todd Tomkinson of Toronto, ON. Ed had one granddaughter: Jessica Reed of Guelph, ON. Ed remarried Renate Witor in 1986. He will be missed by many family and friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Joseph's. Donations may be made in memory of Ed to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation in Guelph. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donation cards available online at

TOMKINSON, WILFRED EDWARD (ED) At St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph, peacefully and surrounded by family on August 26, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in Montreal, Retired CEO Digitec Telecom, and former employee of Northern Telecom and Bell Canada, Ed served with R.C.C.S (signals) 1950-1953. In October 1954, Ed married the late Mary Bernice Firlotte of Jacquet River, NB and together raised two daughters: Katherine Lynn Tomkinson of Guelph, ON, and Paula Jane Billingham of Minneapolis, MN, and two sons Donald Gordon Tomkinson and Edward Todd Tomkinson of Toronto, ON. Ed had one granddaughter: Jessica Reed of Guelph, ON. Ed remarried Renate Witor in 1986. He will be missed by many family and friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Joseph's. Donations may be made in memory of Ed to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation in Guelph. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donation cards available online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close