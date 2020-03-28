|
QUIGLEY, WILFRED JOHN Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Friday, March 20, 2020, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Mary Margaret (Plunkett) Quigley. Loving father of Susan Barclay (Peter), Marie Lytle (David), Patricia Quigley, Joan Semple (Patrick), Agnes Tose (Walter), Wilfrid Quigley (Kim) and Robert Quigley (Gurpreet Kaur Sodhi). Dear grandfather of Edward (Melanie), James (Amber), Jennifer (Brad), Jaclyn (Kevin), Sara (Stuart), Kelly, Terry Rose, Andrew (Adelle), Patrick, Christian and Gaia. Great-grandfather of Megan, Taylor, Nicholas, Presley, Joshua, Keira, Jenna, Katelyn, Tyler, Zoe, Emma Rose, Jaxen, Anson, Cliff, Logan, Xander and Sophia. Also survived by his dear sister Kay Roy and sister-in-law Zeta Quigley. In Wilf's words, "I am responsible for all these people"! Yes, Wilf you are responsible for all the people and their beautiful memories. From church and community to camping with the family, you taught all who came in touch with you. Your smile and wicked sense of humour, your leadership and support guided all in the right direction. A celebration of Wilf's life will be announced once this global pandemic recedes and allows the family and friends to get together again. Memorial donations: currently the family is still developing the memorial that best suits Wilf's love for his community. The plan is to have this charity in place before Wilf's Celebration of Life. If you have any questions, please contact www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020