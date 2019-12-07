SANDEY, WILFRED LAWSON Passed away peacefully November 30, 2019 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving Father of Marilyn (Martin Doyle), Dave (Jan) and Carolyn (Jim Duffy). Cherished Grandpa of Moira, Cheryl, Kevin, Ryan, Adrian and Craig. G.G. of Madison, Owen, Anthony, Matteo, Kayleigh, Kassidy, Sean and Lunabelle. Brother of the late Marjorie Redman and Barbara McNabney. Lawson served in the Royal Canadian Navy. Friends and family may call at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, (2570 Danforth Ave., Toronto), December 12th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life at Giffen-Mack on December 13th, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prostate Cancer Canada or The Bruce Trail.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019