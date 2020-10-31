1/
Wilfred Ralph KING
KING, Wilfred Ralph February 1, 1927 - October 18, 2020 Beloved teacher (Barnes High School, Devlali) and educationist (Council for the ISC Examinations, New Delhi). His passing is an irreplaceable loss to Dilara, his wife of nearly 68 years, and children Gillian, David and Dechu as well as a large extended family. He is mourned also by his grandchildren (Mark, Iona, Ianthe, Karen, Luke, Christopher, Paul, Ashwin, and Anita) and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sons Jamil (Joshua), Alfred and Richard. In accordance with Wilfred's wishes, cremation has taken place. If you'd like to support the fight against prostate cancer, go to Movember.com (https://movember.com/m/oldmachead?mc=1)

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
