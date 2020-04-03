|
PETTEN, WILFRED SELBY March 6, 1936 - March 28, 2020 Passed peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, in his 85th year. Predeceased by his true loves, his first wife Mary Fields and second wife Maureen Fuller. Wilf is survived by his son Christopher and his daughter-in-law Kathleen Petten, his granddaughters Nicole and Lindsay. He was predeceased by his son Larry. Wilf was a loving, humble family man. His greatest joys in life were his family, being a proud Fire Fighter at the York Fire Department for over 30 years and helping people every day; his friends and sunsets at home on the Bay with his dogs Max and Jetta. He will be sorely missed by so many friends, extended family and all who knew him. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes Street, Parry Sound). To send an online condolence to the family, please visit torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2020