|
|
SLATER, WILFRED March 5, 1930 - January 27, 2020 Wilf Slater died on January 27, 2020, just a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday, to which he was looking so forward. Born in Thorold, Ontario, Wilf was proud of, and connected to, his Niagara area roots throughout his life, with ties and friendships maintained over decades. He began his journalism career with the St. Catharines Standard, then, after moving to Toronto in 1959, spent over 30 years in a variety of editorial assignments at The Globe and Mail. Always a news junkie, Wilf loved his time at the Globe and continued to contribute to the paper long after retirement. It is fitting that he had perused that day's edition on the morning of his death. Wilf was an avid reader, trivia buff, sports fan (Leafs in particular), and a lover of jazz, Broadway musicals and Britcoms. He was a faithful Catholic and committed member of Our Lady of Peace Parish for over 50 years. He remained healthy, active and engaged until the last weeks of his life, when he was felled by complications following two unexpected surgeries. Wilf was predeceased by his parents Bill and Dora, and his brother Edward. His wife, Huguette, to whom he was the most loving and devoted of partners, died in 2014. Wilf is survived by his daughter Christine, who will miss him terribly, especially the wordplay and banter that marked not just their father-daughter bond but a deep friendship. Wilf is also survived by his sisters Irene, Helen and Doreen and their families. Visitation will take place at Turner and Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Parish (3914 Bloor St. W., at Martin Grove Rd.). Wilf would want us to look after one another so, in lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider Good Shepherd Ministries. SOBEIT
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020