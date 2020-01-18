|
|
SCHMAUS, Wilhelm Albert February 16, 1931 - January 15, 2020 Surrounded by his family, Willi peacefully passed away at the age of 88. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years Hermine, sons Andy (Mary Ann) and Max (Sylvie), and his sister Anneliese. He was the devoted Opa to Caitlin, Andrea and Maddie. Willi was born in Germany, spent time in England, and lived in Canada since 1967. He was an engineer by profession, and established his own business. He will be missed by his many friends, and the neighbourhood dogs who always knew he had a cookie waiting for them. A private memorial will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020