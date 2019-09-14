Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelm WITTEMEIER. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church 20 Old Kingston Rd. Toronto , ON View Map Obituary





WITTEMEIER, Wilhelm With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Christian Friedrich Wilhelm Wittemeier, our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, to all whose lives he touched, on September 9, 2019. He left us peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital, after a long illness. He was in his 86th year. He was the cherished husband of Eva, to whom he was married for over 60 years, beloved father of Martin (Bettina) and Jürgen (Lori), and proud Opa of Stephanie, Alexandra, Christian, Katerina, and Caitlin. Dear brother of Helga Schnepel (Heinz) and Friedrich Wittemeier (Margret). Remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Born in Hille, Germany, he immigrated with his wife and sons to Canada over 50 years ago. Wilhelm lived a full life as a wonderful father who loved to travel with his family and friends. He loved joking and being the life of the party, he loved to cook, and he was a skilled singer, who enjoyed being part of many choirs throughout the years. A farm boy at heart, gardening was also his passion. Most of all, Wilhelm loved his family and instilled in his sons strong values that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Wilhelm's life will be held at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20 Old Kingston Rd., Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. Donations to Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilhelm's memory are welcome. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

