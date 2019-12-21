Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelmina Ida CUYPERS. View Sign Service Information Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 (905)-895-6631 Obituary

CUYPERS, Wilhelmina Ida (nee VANKEMPEN) 1934 - 2019 With heavy hearts we say goodbye to a beloved wife and dear mother who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the age of 85, with her husband and children at her side. Beloved wife of William (Bill) Cuypers for 63 years and devoted mother of six children: Ria (Terry) Smith, Cathy (Rick) Sipkoi, Jacki (Jim) Shasky, Peter (Brenda) Cuypers, Willy (John) Kelly and Walter (Jennifer) Cuypers. Proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Wilhelmina will always be remembered for her love of family and her stoicism and grace during her illness this past year. The family wishes to thank the staff at Southlake Palliative Care Team and Amica Newmarket for their kindness, patience and help. Visitation will be held at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22nd. The funeral service will take place at St. John Chrysostom Church, 432 Ontario St., Newmarket, on Monday, December 23rd, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre.

