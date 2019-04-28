Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILKIE JOHN JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Centre 50 Overlea Blvd. Toronto , ON M4H 1B6 (416)-423-1000 Obituary

JOHNSON, WILKIE JOHN It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wilkie John Johnson on April 22, 2019, in Whitby, Ontario, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Marion for over 51 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Jeffrey Poirier) and Joanna (Jason Tryon). Adoring Dedo of Ben, Tomas, Sierra, Jake and Sam. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., (416) 423-1000, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the funeral service. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found



