BYERS, WILLA (nee BURTON) Entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Edwin Byers (1986). Dearest mother of Glen (Sylvia), Carolyn Anderson (David), Donald (Nancy) and Kathryn Jancic (2015) (Bill). Cherished Grandmother of Sean, Matthew, Craig, Stephanie, Stuart, Samantha, Tara, Brittany, Katlyn and Ryan and their families, including 10 great-grandchildren. Remembered by her sister Gloria Bissell and her brother Robert Burton (Elaine). Predeceased by her brother's Gus and Lloyd and her sister Margaret Paddle. Willa will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment - Beechwood Cemetery, Concord. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society or the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019