ROWLAND, WILLA Peacefully, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, in her 95th year, now back in the arms of her best friend and loving husband Hillis (2010). Mom's contagious laugh, humour, wit and smile will be dearly misssed by her family, Gayle Fysh (Don), Jim (Bente), Brent (Wendy), and Dan (Nancy); grandchildren, Adam Fysh (Robyn), Jordan Fysh (Kelly), Caitlin Fysh (Bryan), Jennifer, Stephanie, Kelly, Connor and Natalie Rowland; great-grandchildren, Felix, Wilfred, Dylan and Ryker Fysh. Lovingly remembered by her many friends at Mayfield United Church, Meals on Wheels, Book Club, Car Club, Bridge and Euchre Clubs, and her very special friends of 65 years or more Grace, Joanne, Edna, Jack and Anne, to name a few. A special thank you to Lord Dufferin Centre and Staff who showered her with love and to Dr. Sachelli and Headwaters Hospital and Staff for their compassionate care. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), Monday afternoon 2 - 4 and evening 7- 9 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, January 21st at 2 o'clock. Spring interment Boston Mills Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mayfield United Church, Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020