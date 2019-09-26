Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLEM "BILLY" NOBELS. View Sign Service Information Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield 66 Queen St. Lakefield , ON K0L 2H0 (705)-652-3355 Obituary

NOBELS, WILLEM "BILLY" Billy was born July 10, 1940 in the Netherlands, immigrating to Canada with his family in the early 50's. Billy's life work began at S.A.I.T in Calgary, Alberta, in single camera production. On his return to Ontario, he taught film and video production at Ryerson University for ten years, while working on various short films, W5, and Live it Up. In semi-retirement, he owned and operated the Wine Connection while serving as President of the Lakefield Lions Club and Chambers of Commerce simultaneously. In full retirement, golf was his passion, culminating in a low net championship score. On September 22, 2019, Billy passed away peacefully into the spirit world in the arms of his love, Patricia. Survived by two sons, Jonathan (Joan) and André (Sah'rah) Nobels and three stepsons, Nigel (Sarah) McMillan, Clayton (Katey) and Christopher (Patricia) Jakins. Adored grandfather of Willem and Nakina Nobels, Mary Ellen, Henry and Evelyn Jakins. Billy gave hope, he gave inspiration and he was well known for dialogue. He will be missed by many. Arrangements have been entrusted to HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the or a charity of your choice by contacting the funeral home at

NOBELS, WILLEM "BILLY" Billy was born July 10, 1940 in the Netherlands, immigrating to Canada with his family in the early 50's. Billy's life work began at S.A.I.T in Calgary, Alberta, in single camera production. On his return to Ontario, he taught film and video production at Ryerson University for ten years, while working on various short films, W5, and Live it Up. In semi-retirement, he owned and operated the Wine Connection while serving as President of the Lakefield Lions Club and Chambers of Commerce simultaneously. In full retirement, golf was his passion, culminating in a low net championship score. On September 22, 2019, Billy passed away peacefully into the spirit world in the arms of his love, Patricia. Survived by two sons, Jonathan (Joan) and André (Sah'rah) Nobels and three stepsons, Nigel (Sarah) McMillan, Clayton (Katey) and Christopher (Patricia) Jakins. Adored grandfather of Willem and Nakina Nobels, Mary Ellen, Henry and Evelyn Jakins. Billy gave hope, he gave inspiration and he was well known for dialogue. He will be missed by many. Arrangements have been entrusted to HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the or a charity of your choice by contacting the funeral home at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.