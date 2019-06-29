ROTH, WILLEM December 1941 – June 2019 Bill passed away, with no suffering, on June 22, 2019 as an innocent victim of a tragic car accident. Bill had a long career as a teacher, but is best known for his generous acts of charity, his service to others, volunteering as a driver for the , and his devotion to his family. He is survived by his wife Anna, his children – Nicola (Mike), Jonathan (Stacey), Rachel (Richard), Susie (Jim) and Natasha (Jon). He is also survived by Sarah (Sean) and his grandchildren – Nathan, Levi, Hannah, Kieran, Ben, Simon, Jeremy and Arie. A reception will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 2nd from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. A Service will follow starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Compassion Canada, the or a charity of your choice.

