de ZOETE, WILLEMINA HENDRIKA (WILMA) (nee SCHINKEL) Of Grove Park Home, Barrie, Ontario, Canada, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Wilma was born on February 26, 1926 in IJsselmuiden, the Netherlands. She met the love of her life, Hank (Hendrik Johan) de Zoete in 1942. They were married August 25, 1948 and were married for 65 years before Hank's passing in 2013. In April 1957, Wilma, Hank and their 4 boys (Henk, Rick, Gus and Roy) immigrated to Canada. Life was not easy for Wilma as tragedy struck with the untimely death in the Netherlands of her youngest brother Dolf and the death of her first daughter at birth. Throughout the hardships encountered in the early years in Canada, Wilma persevered and ensured that her family was always the focus of her love and attention. Tragedy struck again later in life when her son Gus passed away in 2011. Wilma's quiet but strong faith in God never wavered through all the tribulations but also many joys in her life. She was kind, encouraging, creative and courageous. A remarkable woman! Wilma will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Henk and Anna de Zoete (Hamilton, ON), Rick and Shirl de Zoete (Jasper, ON), Gus (predeceased 2011), Roy and Evelyn de Zoete (Brampton, ON), baby daughter (predeceased 1958), Mienke de Zoete (Tiny, ON), Anita and Tom Van Beek (Indian Trail, North Carolina), Adolf de Zoete (Kirkwall, ON), 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She will also be sadly missed by family in the Netherlands. Wilma was predeceased by her 3 brothers: Gerrit, Johannes and Dolf of the Netherlands. Special thanks to Rev. D. Crocker and the staff and volunteers at Grove Park Home. Please consider making a memorial donation to Grove Park Home, Maple Unit. Friends may call at the Innisfil Funeral Home, 7910 Yonge St., Innisfil, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment Sixth Line Cemetery, Innisfil.

