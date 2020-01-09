Home

RIDING, WILLIAM ALBERT April 7, 1930 - November 20, 2019 Of Toronto, peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving husband of the late Doreen Christina Riding (nee Coward). Son of the late Albert Riding and Margaret Ashcroft. Brother of the late Ruth. Loving and caring father of Steven Wayne Riding (Lyne Tremblay) and the late Carol Lyne Weingarten (nee Riding). He will be sadly missed by his two granddaughters, Sophie Riding and Melissa Riding and his cherished granddog Meeko. William (Bill) was born in Toronto. He loved the city and living in Guildwood Village. He had many fulfilling careers including working as a welder and at Zurich Group Insurance but his favourite was hosting customers at the Flame Pit restaurant. He will forever be remembered for sharing his passion for music and his humorous storytelling. Will be resting at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Scarborough, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
