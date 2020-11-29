SIMPSON, WILLIAM ALBERT "BERT" On Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Milton District Hospital, as a result of contracting COVID-19. Bert, in his 88th year, beloved husband of Shirley for 64 years. Loving father of Mike (Donna), Terry (Dan), Brian (Darlene) and Barry (Brenda). Proud grandpa of Sean, Ryan, Emily and Ryan. Great-grandpa of Owen. Dear brother-in-law of Arlene. Bert will be sadly missed by his furry friend Kopper. Bert will also be fondly remembered by his sisters and brothers: Ruth, Heather, Sheila, Elsie, Shawn, Pat, Ken, Robert, Diane and the late Mary, Alice, Jim, Ron, George, Gladys and Margaret. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a celebration of Bert's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. To make a memorial donation or a condolence message, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



