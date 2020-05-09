DEAN, WILLIAM ALEXANDER (BILL) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Dad on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 91. He passed with dignity, surrounded by his family and on his own terms. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Donna Leone (nee Stone), for 61 years, treasured father of Pamela Cybulski (Peter) and Paula Rock (Larry), cherished grandfather of Alexander (Jessica), James (Erika), Kristen (Jade) and Kieran (Jessica). Bill was employed by the Ford Motor Company for over 35 years, working his way up from mailroom to management. He was a meticulous perfectionist with an unrelenting attention to detail. Bill was a much beloved resident at Greenway Retirement Home in Brampton for six years. He was known for his kind nature and was always pleased to help his friends. Our sincere thanks to Dr. Paul Joza and the dedicated staff of the North Simcoe Muskoka Hospice Palliative Care Network (community palliative care), who ensured that our Dad was at peace allowing his daughters to love him until his final breath.



