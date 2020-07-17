MASTERS, William Alexander William Alexander Masters, born November 7, 1934, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his 85th year, at home surrounded by his loving family. William worked at the Steel Company of Canada, having retired several years ago. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne; Brother Robert Masters; 3 sons: Donald, David and Douglas; daughter Shona Chapman (Dave); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Oakville. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held. He was my beloved – "I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you." Anne.



