William Alexander MASTERS
MASTERS, William Alexander William Alexander Masters, born November 7, 1934, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in his 85th year, at home surrounded by his loving family. William worked at the Steel Company of Canada, having retired several years ago. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne; Brother Robert Masters; 3 sons: Donald, David and Douglas; daughter Shona Chapman (Dave); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Oakville. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held. He was my beloved – "I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you." Anne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
